MLHU reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, confirmed Omicron cases rise

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no new deaths, as the wider rollout of booster vaccines begins.

Over the weekend, no new deaths were reported, but there were 149 new cases Saturday and 85 new cases Sunday.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 16, 102 cases and 257 related deaths, with 14,988 cases resolved leaving 857 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 97.7, a high not seen since April.

The health unit is now reporting 12 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, though it continues to treat all cases as if they are Omicron.

Of the cases with an episode date in the last six weeks, 37.7 per cent were among those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by the vaccination. The same group accounts for 53.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 63.6 per cent of deaths.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, anyone 18 years of age and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. It must be scheduled for at least three months after the second dose.

The London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 16 patients with COVID-19, one more since Friday -- with eight in Critical Care -- and 28 staff have tested positive. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting three patients with COVID-19, one more since Friday.

There are two active outbreaks in senior's facilities in the region: at the McCormick Home long-term care facility and at Chartwell London.

While students are on winter break, school outbreaks remain active at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, Byron Northview Public School, Caradoc Public School, Clara Brenton Public School, École élémentaire catholique Frère André, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, London Christian Academy, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School and Strathroy Christian School.

An outbreak at the YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before an After School child care centre has been declared while outbreaks at Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre – Summerside and Wortley YMCA Child Care Centre have ended.

Meanwhile outbreaks are also active at three residence: Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Delaware Hall at Western University, as well as Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as schools including; Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer, St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne, Hickson Public School, Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute, King's Academy Private School in St. Thomas, St. Joseph High School in St. Thomas, St. Michael's Catholic Elementary School and Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 128 new (three-day total), 313 active, 5,963 total, 5,542 resolved, 108 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 40 new, 187 active, 2,808 total, 2,593 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 196 active, 3,768 total, 3,506 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 100 active, 2,777 total, 2,607 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –160 active, 4,683 total, 4,445 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 3,783 new COVID-19 cases Monday but no deaths, and a positivity rate unseen since early May.