LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new deaths in the region associated with COVID-19 Friday.

They are a man in his 50s and another in his 60s. Both men weren't associated with a long-term care home or a retirement home. The death toll now sits at 231.

It had been just over two weeks since the last death was linked to the virus in London and Middlesex.

Ten new cases of the virus were recorded across the region Friday. Middlesex-London now has a total of 12,776 cases and 12,490 cases considered resolved with 55 active.

There are 3,612 cases with a variant of concern, including 110 of the highly contagious Delta variant, up from 93 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 226 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, making it the fifth straight day of increased numbers.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 20 active, 3,950 total, 3,846 resolved, 84 deaths, 873 variants

Grey-Bruce – 11 new, 72 active, 2,105 total, 2,012 resolved, 18 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 10 active, 2,733 total, 2,670 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – five active, 1,937 total, 1,875 resolved, 57 deaths, 349 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – zero new, five active, 3,638 total, 3,565 resolved, 68 deaths, 679 variants