LONDON, ONT. -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the Middlesex-London region, according to the health unit.

The death involves a 69-year-old man with no connections to long-term care or retirement homes.

This is the sixth death in the region since the second wave of the pandemic began. The death toll now sits at 63.

Thirteen new cases are being reported Saturday for a total of 1,211 cases and 1.066 recovered cases.

There are ongoing outbreaks at two seniors’ homes in the area, which have accounted for 222 cases and 39 deaths to date.