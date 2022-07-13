MLHU ready to get fourth COVID vaccines into arms

Following Wednesday’s announcement that the province is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccines, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says doses will be available starting Thursday.

“We know COVID-19 might not be top of mind as we get back to enjoying our favourite summer activities,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers. “However, COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community. Getting your first or second booster dose of vaccine helps to ensure that individuals have optimal protection for the summer months and into early fall.”

According to a statement from the health unit, it is recommended that a second booster dose be administered five months after an individual received their first booster dose of vaccine, however the second booster dose may be administered at a minimum interval of three months after the first booster dose was given.

The doses will be available at the health unit’s mass vaccination clinics at the Western Fair District Agriplex and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges, as well as the Health Unit’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

It is recommended by the MLHU that people book vaccination appointments online in advance in over the phone by calling 226-289-3560.