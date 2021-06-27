LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is expanding their shortened second COVID-19 vaccines for those 12 years of age and older as of Monday.

The shortened second dose interval will be offered to anyone who received their first mRNA vaccine on or before May 30.

"This announcement is a big step toward ensuring that all individuals in our region have the opportunity to enjoy a two-dose summer," says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health at MLHU.

Mackie also reminds the public that it is important to not book any earlier than 28 days after the first dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Individuals who had the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine first must wait eight weeks before signing up for their second shot.

As of Monday, 50,000 new appointments will become available with 6,600 new appointments added every day following.

New appointments will be open every day beginning at 8 a.m.

Eligible individuals can their appointment online.