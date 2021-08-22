MLHU hosts unique pop-up vaccine sites this weekend
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is finding unique ways to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine, hosting two unique pop-up events to target a larger group of people eligible to receive their shot.
Saturday, London Pride Festival hosted a pop-up vaccine event at the Palasad Social Bowl in Downtown London to encourage the LGBTQ community to receive their vaccine.
"The idea behind this is to ensure we’re reaching every segment of our population," said Stephen D’Amelio, president of Pride London Festival.
The event included a DJ, drag queen, snacks and live performances.
The MLHU says it’s their priority right now to make everyone feel like they are in a safe environment and comfortable receiving the vaccine.
"For some of us, going to one of our mass vaccination clinics was simple and easy, but that’s not the case for everyone and so we want to make sure there’s other opportunities for people to get vaccinated," said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU.
They’re also looking to make it easily accessible to Londoners, hosting "Doses Till Dark" on Richmond Row, Friday and Saturday evening.
It was to target the 18 to 24-year-old age group, where Dr. Summers says they’re seeing a rise in the Delta variant of the virus.
"Over the course of two evenings we’ve delivered over 100 vaccine and 45 per cent of those were first doses, which is just awesome to see," said Dr. Summers.
He adds the MLHU is open to partnering up with any organization who may want to host a pop-up vaccine event to ensure more residents are receiving their vaccine.
