LONDON, ONT. -- A 25-year-old Mitchell Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly struck a cruiser while fleeing from police.

Perth County OPP tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle around 2 a.m. on Line 57 on March 11.

The suspect sped off and a chase ensued.

Officers had to use a spike belt but police say the suspect vehicle ran a stop sign, drove into a police cruiser, and finally ended in a ditch on Perth Road 164.

The suspect fled on foot, but was eventually found by the K9 Unit in a nearby garage.

The accused is charged with seven offences, including flight from a police officer.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.