LONDON, ONT. -- Few details have been released, but Perth OPP say one person has been arrested following an incident in Mitchell, Ont.

Police say it began around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Wellington Street. Just before 3:30 p.m., one person was taken into custody without issue.

Wellington Street was shut down between Rowland Street and Waterloo Street for the investigation but it has since reopened.

Police say there was no threat to public safety and more information will be released when it becomes available.