LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a missing teenager has been found safe.

Kayla Bellinger, 17, had last been seen Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. in the area of Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road.

Family and police were concerned for Kayla’s welfare and police put out a public call to help locate her on Saturday.

On Monday, police confirmed she had been located safe and thanked the public for their assistance.