Missing swimmer near Port Stanley found
Elgin County OPP have located the body of a London man who went missing after going into the lake for a swim near Port Stanley last Thursday.
Police say they found the 64-year-old London man deceased about 6.5 km east of his reported location.
The man had been the focus of an intensive search since Aug. 31, after police said he stepped of a boat to go for a swim and couldn’t be found by the other person onboard.
OPP Aviation Services and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit assisted in the search effort.
Elgin OPP is thanking members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard and the Central Elgin Fire Department for their help with the search.
BREAKING | Unemployment rate steady at 5.5 per cent as economy adds 40K jobs
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave
An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
'I won't say anymore:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
Only media report spurred Yukon to tell parents of sexual abuse in school: ombudsman
Yukon's ombudsman said in a new report Thursday the territory's government had a policy and legal duty to notify parents at a school where a child was sexually assaulted, but instead delayed revealing the information for 19 months.
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter U.S. naval power
North Korea said Friday it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.
The Conservatives gather in Quebec City for their annual policy convention, Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison, and Justin Trudeau refuses to speak about stalled trade talks.
'I apologize for taking her away': Sentencing hearing continues for Ager Hasan
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, addressed the court Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
Waterloo Region cyclist wins gold in points race at Cycling World Championships
A Waterloo Region teen is back from Cali, Colombia after winning gold in the points race at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in August.
Suspect allegedly causes $10K in damage to an Ottawa St business
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help identifying a mischief suspect who allegedly damaged a Walkerville business causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener
The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions' celebration on the NFL's opening night.
Cloudy with a chance of showers to end the work week
The weather in Windsor-Essex is expected to be cloudy with some rain heading into the weekend.
'It sounded like an explosion,' Historic building collapses on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont.
A historic apartment building on Main Street in Penetanguishene is in ruins, and more than a dozen people are without a place to call home.
'A lot of cleanup,' Residents left with aftermath of storm that downed trees and power lines
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.
'I was going to cry,' Tottenham retiree had to hold back tears after winning lottery
A retiree from Tottenham had to hold back the tears after learning he won big with the lottery.
Sault police investigating suspicious death, suspected stabbing
Detectives with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment on John Street and a possible stabbing at the waterfront boardwalk.
Domtar shutdown like dealing ‘with a death,’ Espanola mayor says
As people in Espanola deal with the news that its largest employer – Domtar – is closing indefinitely, the town’s mayor says the first order of business is helping affected workers.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at Ottawa's busiest red light cameras in the first seven months of 2023
Data posted on the city of Ottawa's 'Open Ottawa' portal shows the city's 85 red light cameras issued 32,678 tickets in the first seven months of the year.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Tap and ride: OC Transpo customers can now pay the fare with credit cards or mobile wallet
OC Transpo is introducing a tap and ride payment system, giving people the option to use their credit card to pay for transit fares on buses and the O-Train.
This is how 2 Greenbelt deals went down, according to developers
While no one explicitly told developers that Ontario planned to open up the protected Greenbelt for housing last year, the government telegraphed that message to builders through actions - and silence, the province's integrity commissioner found.
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval dips to historic low in wake of Greenbelt controversy
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval ratings have dipped to a historic low following the release of two bombshell Greenbelt reports, according to a new poll released Friday morning.
Man in his 60s dead after altercation in Saint-Hyacinthe
A man in his 60s has succumbed to his injuries following an altercation with his roommate Thursday night in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
'It's very unusual,' former Montreal resident receives 'invoice' for $0.01
A former Montreal resident was left confused when she received what looked like an invoice from the city for one cent.
New exam for Quebec nursing students will likely be delayed: sources
The chances of a new exam for Quebec's nursing hopefuls by next spring are slim; the Office des professions du Québec (OPQ), which oversees Quebec's professional orders, is far from enthusiastic about adopting the American NCLEX-RN exam.
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
All aboard: Halifax launches first international fleet week
More than 1,200 sailors from NATO countries are converging on Halifax for the city’s first international fleet week.
RCMP seeking information related to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for information in relation to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne.
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
Woman dies after hitting boat propeller in Manitoba, Mounties say
Manitoba Mounties say a 65-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from a boat, hitting the propeller in the water.
One person taken to hospital after gas line explosion in Brandon
One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a natural gas line explosion in Brandon.
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
More than 100 friends, family members and others gather at vigil for Danillo Canales Glenn
More than 100 people expressed their sorrow and anger Thursday night as they held a vigil for a young Calgary man fatally stabbed on a basketball court.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unemployment rate steady at 5.5 per cent as economy adds 40K jobs
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
1 dead after fire near NAIT
A person was found dead after a fire at a central Edmonton walk-up on Thursday.
North Edmonton condo evacuation will last months, residents told in emotional meeting
No one will be living in the Castledowns Pointe condos anytime soon, even though the bills still need to be paid, in what is being described as a "financial tragedy" in north Edmonton.
Man arrested, charged in connection with Coronation, Alta., church fire
Mounties out of Coronation, Alta., have arrested and charged a man for allegedly lighting a church on fire.
B.C. COVID-19 data: Number in hospital triples in a month
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than tripled in the last month, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
1 burn victim being treated after blaze on boat in False Creek, fire chief says
One person suffered burn injuries after a blaze broke out on a boat in Vancouver's False Creek Thursday, according to first responders.
Suspicious fire at Vancouver building displaces 8 people
A fire that appears to have been deliberately set outside of a Vancouver building Thursday afternoon quickly spread, displacing eight people.