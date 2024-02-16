Missing firearm recovered, Elgin OPP still searching for break in suspect
OPP officers are continuing their search for a suspect Friday after a man broke into an outbuilding and stole a firearm, which was later discovered abandoned by police.
They are asking the public to be vigilant as the search continues.
Police confirm the incident began at a residence on Talbot Line, just southwest of Rodney, Ont. at approximately 8 a.m.
Investigators determined a resident confronted a person in an outbuilding.
“We responded to the area,” said OPP Const. Brett Phair. “And right now, the individual is still outstanding. We are searching for that individual.”
In an update Friday afternoon, police said the missing firearm had been located near the property owner's residence. The suspect however still remains at large.
“The exact status of the individual...is not entirely certain at this time," said Phair. "That’s why we’re asking everybody to be extra vigilant and report suspicious activity they see in the area.”
Police are seen at a residence on Talbot Line (Highway 3) in Elgin County on Feb. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Police have not closed roads in the immediate area of the investigation, but OPP and Chatham-Kent officers are placed at multiple key intersections nearby.
Meanwhile, police in full tactical gear surrounded the home on Talbot Line until 11 a.m.
“We work from the outside in, and we bring in extra resources as they’re available to search the residence to see that the individual is still not on the premises,” Phair said.
As forensic officers took over the scene, Phair issued a description for the one known suspect.
Police are seen at a residence on Talbot Line (Highway 3) in Elgin County on Feb. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
He is described as a slim white male in his 20s. He was wearing jogging pants, hip waders, and a reflective jacket or vest.
Police are asking the public to report suspicious activity in the West Lorne, Rodney and Highgate areas immediately.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the individual or who may come in contact with the individual should not approach them and should instead contact the police as soon as possible by calling 9-1-1.
OPP Const. Brett Phair is seen in Elgin County on Feb. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
