Minister killed in crash remembered with school prayer garden

With their voices strong and their hearts full of memories, members of the St. Boniface Catholic School community in Zurich, Ont. unveiled the Father Matthew George Memorial Prayer Garden.

It’s a physical place to mark and remember a man that left a large impression on everyone he met.

“He saw that everyone mattered. He gave everyone the amount time that they required, sometimes that made him late for dinner, but that was ok, because he was doing what he loved,” said George’s brother, Patrick.

Patrick George was one of many people who spoke at the unveiling of the memorial to ‘Father Matt,’ as he was lovingly known in Southern Huron County.

The 53-year-old priest, who worked at four Catholic parishes in Huron County, was killed in a head on collision near Dashwood on Nov. 15, 2021.

The Father Matthew George Memorial Prayer Garden at St. Boniface Catholic School in Zurich, Ont. was unveiled on Oct. 19, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

He was battling cancer at the time of his death, but didn’t let that slow down his work with the community.

“Most definitely, there’s lots of moments where we think of him,” said an emotional Patrick, when he spoke about his brother.

Fundraising for a new playground at St. Boniface Catholic School, where ‘Father Matt’ focused his youth outreach went so well that a memorial prayer garden was able to be constructed, with George’s special cross sitting atop.

“He was such a staple for our community. The kids all loved him. You say his name to anybody, and they’ve got a great story about them. His laugh was a big staple for the kids,” said St. Boniface parent, and fundraiser co-organizer, Jenna Becker.

“It’s a wonderful memorial for Matthew. Seeing all the people that came out today reminds me of the impact he had everywhere, on everybody he interacted with,” his brother said.

The Father Matthew George Memorial Prayer Garden was unveiled on Oct. 19 and will look over St. Boniface Catholic School for years to come, as Father Matthew George once did.