A Mississauga man has been charged by Middlesex OPP following a child luring investigation.

It began in October of 2017.

OPP received a tip from a concerned resident who received sexually explicit messages from an unknown person.

Police identified the sender as a 41-year-old man who tried to lure a young person into a sexual act.

Investigators say the accused and intended victim are not known to each other.

Stewart Eggleston of Mississauga has been charged with invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.

He remains in custody in London.