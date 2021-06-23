MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced it will receive more than 42,000 doses of Moderna this weekend, and expects to widen vaccination rebooking on Thursday.

The 42,882 Moderna doses are in addition to 38,000 Moderna doses already expected this week and 25,000 doses of Pfizer that were delayed and were finally expected Wednesday.

Health officials say they just learned of the shipment, and MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says the announcement couldn't be better timed.

"We heard about this late this morning and it allows us to really ramp up our clinic capacity and extend our high volume of flow through our clinics for the foreseeable future."

The doses will mean added appointment availability at the three vaccinations centres within the City of London - the Western Fair District Agriplex, Earl Nichols Arena and North London Optimist Community Centre - with 43,000 appointments already added to the booking system.

As of Monday, Mackie expects to see about 7,000 people per day receiving shots.

The health unit expects to confirm on Thursday that anyone who received their first dose before May 30 will be able to rebook their second dose sooner.

"So if you got your first dose of Pfizer or Moderna May 30th or before that you'll be able to rebook your second dose earlier at covidvaccinelm.ca…At this point it seems very likely we'll be able to make that opening."

Currently, only those who received their first dose before May 9, adults 70 and older, and high-risk health care workers are eligible to rebook.