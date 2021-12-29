Middlesex-London sets new record with 378 COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 378 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a new record, as well as one new death.

The previous record for daily lab-confirmed cases was 355 on Dec. 24, which was the fourth day in a row that the region broke its record high for daily case counts.

Health officials also say the total is likely an underestimate, with not enough PCR test capacity and people with mild symptoms not seeking testing.

Before the current wave, the record high was 176 cases set in mid-April, at the peak of the third wave.

The most recent death was a woman in her 100s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 18,606 cases and 258 related deaths, with 15,806 cases resolved leaving 2,542 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 303.3, also a new pandemic record.

The rate of active cases is highest among those ages 25-39 with 698.9 active cases per 100,000 and those 18-24 with 672.6 per 100,000.

A total of 43 cases of the Omicron variant have now been confirmed in the region.

The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting it has 22 inpatients with COVID-19, five more in the last 24 hours, with eight in Critical Care, and 113 staff have tested positive. At St. Joseph's Health Care, five residents have tested positive as part of an outbreak at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, while 26 health care workers, including five at Mount Hope, are positive.

There are 11 active outbreaks in seniors' facilities in the region, 14 at London-area schools and two at child care centres: YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before an After School and YMCA: North Meadows Elementary School – Before and After School. An outbreak at Wee Watch – Dream Weavers Daycare has been declared over.

Outbreaks at Western University's Delaware Hall and Saugeen-Maitland Hall residences are also ongoing.

Meanwhile a new outbreak has been declared by Southwestern Public Health at Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock after five staff and one resident tested positive. Municipal officials say two staff at Woodingford's Ingersoll site have also tested positive.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 479 active, 6,221 total, 5,631 resolved, 111 deaths (as of Dec. 24)

Grey-Bruce – 505 active, 3,334 total, 2,801 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 69 new, 463 active, 4,200 total, 3,670 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 343 active, 3,143 total, 2,727 resolved, 73 deaths (as of Dec. 27)

Sarnia-Lambton – 71 new, 532 active, 5,291 total, 4,676 resolved, 83 deaths

Bluewater Health in Sarnia announced Wednesday that due to increasing COVID-19 cases the hospital is delaying select non-urgent surgeries and procedures that require admission. Those affected will be notified by their specialists to reschedule or cancel.

Ontario health officials reported a record-breaking 10,436 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Wednesday.