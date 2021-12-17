Middlesex-London hitting COVID-19 counts not seen since third wave

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no new deaths, as case counts approach those seen at the peak of the third wave.

The last time the region saw a higher case count was April 28, when 141 cases were reported.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,756 cases and 257 related deaths, with 14,861 cases resolved leaving 638 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to73.4, up from 62.7 on Thursday. The average is now more than five times higher than one month ago.

Most active cases are in the City of London. The 40-64 age group has the most with 177 active cases, followed by 158 in those ages 0-11 and 143 in those ages 25-39.

Of the cases with an episode date in the last six weeks, 39.7 per cent were among those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by the vaccination. The same group accounts for 50 per cent of hospitalizations and 63.6 per cent of deaths.

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said boosters are important.

"The impact of the booster will play an important role, particularly notably in those over the ages of 60 in providing that additional protection to avoid increased hospitalizations and death."

The health unit has added thousands of appointments over the last week and is planning to add more when staffing allows, and vaccinations are also available at pharmacies and primary care providers.

Summers is asking people to minimize close contacts as much as possible, "for the safety of everyone and certainly to keep our health care system robust and supported."

The London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 15 patients with COVID-19, one more over the last 24 hours, and 13 staff have tested positive. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting two patients with COVID-19, no change from Thursday.

There is one active outbreak in a senior's facility in the region at the McCormick Home long-term care facility

School outbreaks are active at Byron Northview Public School, École élémentaire catholique Frère André, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Nicholas Catholic School and Strathroy Christian School.

Late Thursday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced it was closing Sir Arthur Currie to in-person learning as of Friday due to "operational challenges" following more COVID-19 cases. They are expected to return to class after the winter break on Jan. 3, 2022.

Meanwhile an outbreak at Delaware Central School has been declared over.

Two child care centres: Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre – Summerside and Wortley YMCA Child Care Centre are also in outbreak, as are three residence: Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Delaware Hall at Western University, as well as Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as schools including; Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer, St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne, Hickson Public School, Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute and King's Academy Private School in St. Thomas.

Outbreaks have been declared over at Woodstock Christian School and South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 36 new, 234 active, 5,836 total, 5,494 resolved, 108 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 32 new, 115 active, 2,707 total, 2,565 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 new, 152 active, 3,708 total, 3,490 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 22 new, 121 active, 2,769 total, 2,578 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 28 new, 129 active, 4,603 total, 4,396 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported another spike in infections Friday, with more than 3,000 new cases and five deaths.