Middlesex-London Health Unit adds more school vaccination clinics

The U.S. has unveiled their rollout plan for children aged 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is still pending approval. The U.S. has unveiled their rollout plan for children aged 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is still pending approval.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa

Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

BREAKING

BREAKING | Novavax vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Health Canada has authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine in Canada. The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19.

How American cash for Canada protests could sway U.S. politics

The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver