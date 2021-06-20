LONDON, ONT -- Middlesex-London mass vaccine clinics will only be administering the Moderna mRNA vaccine to people aged 18 and up starting on Monday as the delivery of the region's weekly Pfizer vaccine supply will be delayed.

Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says starting Monday, the Western Fair Agriplex, North London Optimist Community Centre and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will be offering only the Moderna mRNA vaccine.

A limited supply of Pfizer will be available at each clinic exclusively and only for youth aged 12 -17 years-old, MLHU says in a release.

“Regardless of which vaccine you received for your first dose, Moderna is an excellent vaccine for your second dose. Pfizer and Moderna are essentially different brands of the same vaccine, and you will have the same protection against COVID-19 regardless of what you get for your first or second dose.”,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of MLHU.

Click here on to book an earlier second-dose appointment for those vaccinated on or before May 9 or call 226-289-3560.