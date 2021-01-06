MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two new deaths, while also revising Tuesday’s record-setting 184 cases down to 161.

The health unit says 23 of the 184 cases reported Tuesday were either duplicates or related to individuals found to live in other health unit jurisdictions.

Despite the change, 161 cases remains the record high for the region. The previous record high daily case count was 135 reported on Monday.

The two new deaths added Wednesday were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. Neither is associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Middlesex-London now has an adjusted total of 3,945 cases, with 2,859 resolved and 114 deaths, leaving 972 active cases.

Despite the rising number of active cases and surgery cancellations, officials at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said in a statement the field hospital at the Western Fair Agriplex has not been needed.

Tom McHugh, vice president – clinical at LHSC, said, “We have been able to manage within our hospital resources despite the frequent fluid nature of our capacity. We are closely monitoring our capacity, as well as that of the broader regional system, on a daily basis and while we plan for all potential scenarios, there are no plans to activate the Field Hospital at this time."

As of Wednesday, there were 42 patient cases, including 11 in critical care, and 30 staff cases active at LHSC.

Outbreaks continue in two units at LHSC’s Victoria Hospital, as well as in eight seniors’ facilities and three schools, and despite all students learning virtually this week, four new cases have been confirmed associated with London-area schools.

Southwestern Public Health continues to deal with a major outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, one of 10 ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties.

As of Wednesday, the home has 56 resident and 39 staff cases and has been associated with four deaths. That’s an increase of five cases in the last 24 hours.

An outbreak at PeopleCare Tavistock has also claimed four lives and involves 34 resident and 27 staff cases as of Wednesday.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 52 new, 407 active, 1,589 total, 1,159 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – nine new, 154 active, 1,020 total, 826 resolved, 35 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 43 active, 534 total, 491 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 289 active, 1,085 total, 768 resolved, 28 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 100 active, 781 total, 659 resolved, 22 deaths

Meanwhile the City of Stratford says it is working closely with Huron Perth Public Health to manage an outbreak at the Stratford Fire Department after five members tested positive.

Officials say those affected are isolating at home and public safety will not be impacted by reduced staffing.

Ontario surpassed 200,000 cases Wednesday with more than 3,000 new infections reported.