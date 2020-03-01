LONDON, ONT. -- A Middlesex County man is dead following a snowmobile mishap in the town of Bancroft Ont.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, OPP were notified that a snow machine went through the ice on the York River in Bancroft.

Emergency crews could not initially find the operator and had to call in underwater divers who located the victim.

Matt Porter, 40, of North Middlesex was pronounced dead at the scene.