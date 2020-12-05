LONDON, ONT. -- London has a new Christmas market for the 2020 holiday season.

Inspired by the spirit of Christmas, as well as wanting to support the community, the staff at 100 Kellogg Lane have opened up an indoor and outdoor market with 75 local vendors for the public to enjoy.

The market provides an opportunity for the community to shop local this holiday season and support the businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Organizer Martha Leach says that despite London going into the orange zone of the province’s Covid restrictions, we are lucky to be together, and hopefully to keep it that way.

While organizers do want you to enjoy yourself, masks are required and social distancing rules are in effect.

If you wish to attend the Merry Market, it runs on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays from now until Dec. 20.

While there is no charge to enter the market, organizers do encourage the public to bring donations such as cereal boxes in week one for the food bank, toys in week two, and personal hygiene products in week three.