Merger approved of Western University and Brescia University College

The deal is done — Brescia University College will fully integrate with Western University as of May.

According to a statement released by Western, final approval was given by the governing boards of the two schools on Wednesday.

On Sept. 21, Western and Brescia announced the institutions had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore the potential integration.

According to Western, as part of the integration, current Brescia students can choose to complete their program of study and remain in their current residence.

Brescia’s full-time faculty, current contract faculty with sessional teaching appointments, permanent full-time and permanent part-time staff can choose to continue their employment with Western.

Active contract staff may receive an offer of employment if a position is available for which they are qualified, and contract faculty will be considered for available positions as outlined in agreements with The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association and the Brescia Faculty Association.

As outlined in the agreement, Western will invest in new initiatives it said will preserve Brescia’s mission to instill the values of wisdom, justice and compassion into each graduate.

Other commitments include