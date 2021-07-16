LONDON, ONT. -- Addiction Services of Thames Valley, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Elgin-Middlesex and CMHA Oxford County have officially joined forces to become become CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services.

The integration comes following an update in April and much faster approval by the government than anticipated.

Along with a new board of directors, co-CEO's Beth Mitchell and Linda Sibley, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services will include integrated:

intake, access & assessment

peer support

crisis services

housing services

councilling treatment services

"There's still work to do to bring our organizations together and we're taking the time to do it right," said Mitchell in a statement.

Cross-disciplinary teams will be serving each part of the region.