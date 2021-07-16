Advertisement
Mental health agencies across Thames Valley integrate into one
Canadian Mental Health Association
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Addiction Services of Thames Valley, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Elgin-Middlesex and CMHA Oxford County have officially joined forces to become become CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services.
The integration comes following an update in April and much faster approval by the government than anticipated.
Along with a new board of directors, co-CEO's Beth Mitchell and Linda Sibley, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services will include integrated:
- intake, access & assessment
- peer support
- crisis services
- housing services
- councilling treatment services
"There's still work to do to bring our organizations together and we're taking the time to do it right," said Mitchell in a statement.
Cross-disciplinary teams will be serving each part of the region.