    McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

    Max McCue during the London Knights’ warm-up ahead of their game on Dec. 29, 2023 at Budweiser Gardens. (Source: London Knights/X) Max McCue during the London Knights’ warm-up ahead of their game on Dec. 29, 2023 at Budweiser Gardens. (Source: London Knights/X)
    London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract.

    He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    The 21 year old has netted 48 goals along with 82 assists in 208 games with the Knights over the past five seasons.

    The Sudbury, Ont. native was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round, 156th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

