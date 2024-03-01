McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets
London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract.
He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.
The 21 year old has netted 48 goals along with 82 assists in 208 games with the Knights over the past five seasons.
The Sudbury, Ont. native was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round, 156th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
BREAKING Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure itself under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Why the Royals have become the centre of conspiracy theories
The decision of Prince William to pull out of an important family gathering on Tuesday, and the absence of an explanation, has engulfed the Royal Family in a tidal wave of gossip, speculation and wild conspiracy theories.
BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney
A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
Recalls in Canada: Jeeps with crash risk, phone charger may shock, fake Viagra for sale
Health Canada issued several recalls for various items this week, according to the latest recalls.
Mom says novice martial arts bout in B.C. put son in vegetative state, sues organizer
The mother of a University of British Columbia doctoral student is suing organizers of a martial arts tournament where she says he was 'battered' by an opponent before falling into a vegetative state.
A 12-year-old Texas girl who has been missing for over a week may have been trafficked, police say
A 12-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week from the Houston, Texas, area may have been trafficked, police said, prompting an Amber Alert.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Brian Mulroney had a sincere desire to make life better for average folks like himself
Brian Mulroney was one of a kind. Gregarious, thoughtful and engaging, he never forgot his modest roots, writes former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.