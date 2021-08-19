Mayor backs mandatory vaccinations for city staff— awaits talks with unions
Public sector unions may have a big role in deciding if London city hall mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all municipal employees.
On Thursday, Toronto Mayor John Tory declared that all municipal employees in Canada’s largest city must provide proof of double vaccination by October 30, with exemptions only offered on medical or human rights grounds.
London Mayor Ed Holder subsequently made his desire for a mandate for municipal employees here, but acknowledged it will require agreements with city hall’s labour unions.
“If I had the power to mandate it, that’s one thing.” Holder told a media briefing. “The mayor of Toronto does not have the power to mandate this. It has to be through cooperative discussions with labour unions.”
Civic administration is, however, reviewing the merits of creating a policy related to COVID vaccination.
City Manager Lynne Livingstone tells CTV News in a statement, “This has a number of implications and will need to be reviewed carefully. As part of this, we are also consulting with our union leaders and local health officials.”
CUPE Local 101 is city hall’s largest union, representing its inside workers.
Acting President Philip Boyd says his leadership team will need some time to consider the local implications of Toronto’s announcement.
“The executive has not had a chance to talk about it, and discuss it so we will be doing that and meeting with the resources we have from national (leadership),” Boyd tells CTV News.
Associate Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says the health unit already has a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees.
Dr. Summers adding that the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) was open with its unions before implementing the mandate.
“It’s critical that partnerships are built as we try to build safe workplaces and safe communities,” he says.
In 2020, there were 2,389 full-time employees, 219 part-time employees, and 1,169 seasonal employees on city hall’s payroll.
That doesn’t count the London Police Service or London Transit.
London Transit General Manager Kelly Paleczny says in a statement, “A review of the issues and implications with respect to a vaccine policy is underway.”
