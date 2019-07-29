Featured
Massive methamphetamine bust in Bruce County
Methamphetamine seized during a bust in Walkerton, Ont. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 is seen in this image released by OPP.
Scott Miller , CTV London
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 4:35PM EDT
The OPP and the Owen Sound Police believe they’ve put a dent in drug trafficking in Grey and Bruce counting following a bust in Walkerton, Ont.
Police say nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine was found, with an estimated street value of $183,000.
The bust happened Sunday at a home in Walkerton.
As a result a 47-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, both of the Municipality of Brockton are facing numerous drug offences.