The destruction in an industrial fire in Hensall is so great that officials say the cause may never be known.

The fire at Glavin Coating and Refinishing was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

By the time it was over the business, which employs 14 people, was destroyed and damages estimated to be $2,500,000.

The fire was discovered by a secretary after all employees had already gone home for the day.

No one was injured in the fire however firefighters were not only battling flames but also frigid temperatures overnight.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.