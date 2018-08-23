Featured
Listowel man charged after fatal crash in Wellesley
One person was killed when a car hit a stopped trailer on Boomer Line in Wellesley Township on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Emma Ens / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:40AM EDT
A Listowel man has been charged following a fatal crash last March.
Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a 19-year-old man with careless driving after the crash in Wellesley on March 13.
The collision claimed the life of 24-year-old Wallenstein resident Lawrence Horst Brubacher.
Brubacher had been loading equipment into a trailer which was stopped in a driveway when he was hit by a car. The car continued on down the road, hitting a hydro pole. The driver was not injured.