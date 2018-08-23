

A Listowel man has been charged following a fatal crash last March.

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a 19-year-old man with careless driving after the crash in Wellesley on March 13.

The collision claimed the life of 24-year-old Wallenstein resident Lawrence Horst Brubacher.

Brubacher had been loading equipment into a trailer which was stopped in a driveway when he was hit by a car. The car continued on down the road, hitting a hydro pole. The driver was not injured.