Masking to remain mandatory in clinical areas of HPHA, LWHA hospitals, masking policy relaxed at SBGHC

Several days after London Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph’s announced they were relaxing COVID-19 masking mandates, the Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) and the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) have issued updates of their own.

HURON PERTH HEALTHCARE ALLIANCE

According to HPHA, effective Monday masking will be required when in any clinical area of its hospitals, and will be recommended for non-clinical areas. The health unit said this policy was made “to reflect current health and safety risks.”

“Masks continue to be a key tool for infection prevention and control,” said Erica Jensen, manager quality, patient safety and infection control. “But with risks being lower right now, due to the fact that the vast majority of Ontarians have been either vaccinated or exposed to the virus, our masking guidelines can be relaxed slightly.”

So what does this mean for patients, staff, physicians, family, caregivers and visitors?

The health unit said masking will be required in clinical areas where patient care is being provided. These locations include inpatient units, emergency departments, outpatient clinics, imaging and lab areas, and waiting rooms.

Meanwhile, masks will be recommended, but not required in non-clinical areas, including hallways, elevators, cafeterias, meetings rooms and administrative offices.

Jensen added that clinical areas of HPHA hospitals where masking is required will be “clearly marked,” and if people are in doubt, they should wear a mask, especially if exhibiting symptoms.

SOUTH BRUCE GREY HEALTH CENTRE

Meanwhile, the SBGHC has taken a different route with its COVID-19 masking policies, and effective Monday, has decided to drop universal masking at the health unit’s hospital sites.

Citing “the relatively low number of COVID cases in Ontario intensive care units,” universal masking mandates will no longer be required at SBGHC’s hospital sites, including Chesley, Durham, Kincardine, and Walkerton, but is still recommended for all patients and visitors.

With this in mind, the health unit said that masks will remain a requirement for patients and visitors of the emergency department waiting and treatment rooms, and for any patients exhibiting symptoms.

LISTOWEL WINGHAM HOSPITALS ALLIANCE

Echoing the new policy at HPHA, the LWHA will be implementing an identical masking policy in order to “better reflect current health and safety risks.”

Effective Monday, all LWHA hospitals will require masking in all clinical areas of its hospitals, and is recommended for non-clinical settings.

The health units add that universal masking policies may be reintroduced based on disease activity.