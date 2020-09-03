Advertisement
Mask-wearing suspects sought after Woodstock robbery
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 3:40PM EDT
Woodstock police released this photo of three suspects they are searching for in connection with a robbery on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
LONDON, ONT -- Woodstock police are investigating an early-morning robbery.
Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ingersoll Road in Woodstock about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have released information about the suspects, who were all wearing masks, but no further details.
The first suspect was believed to be wearing at the time:
- black pants with blue at bottom
- black high top shoes
- long-sleeve denim shirt
- black mask with red and a purple ball hat with word "Chill."
The second suspect appeared to be wearing:
- black, long-sleeve shirt
- black pants
- black running shoes
- black baseball hat with a white logo and possibly the word "Royalty" on it
- sunglasses and a dark mask.
The third suspect was wearing
- black tank top
- camo pants
- white low-cut shoes with a black Nike logo
- red bandana on his head
- black and white digital-pattern mask.
