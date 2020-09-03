LONDON, ONT -- Woodstock police are investigating an early-morning robbery.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ingersoll Road in Woodstock about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have released information about the suspects, who were all wearing masks, but no further details.

The first suspect was believed to be wearing at the time:

  • black pants with blue at bottom
  • black high top shoes
  • long-sleeve denim shirt
  • black mask with red and a purple ball hat with word "Chill."

The second suspect appeared to be wearing:

  • black, long-sleeve shirt
  • black pants
  • black running shoes
  • black baseball hat with a white logo and possibly the word "Royalty" on it
  • sunglasses and a dark mask.

The third suspect was wearing

  • black tank top
  • camo pants
  • white low-cut shoes with a black Nike logo
  • red bandana on his head
  • black and white digital-pattern mask.