LONDON, ONT -- Woodstock police are investigating an early-morning robbery.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ingersoll Road in Woodstock about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have released information about the suspects, who were all wearing masks, but no further details.

The first suspect was believed to be wearing at the time:

black pants with blue at bottom

black high top shoes

long-sleeve denim shirt

black mask with red and a purple ball hat with word "Chill."

The second suspect appeared to be wearing:

black, long-sleeve shirt

black pants

black running shoes

black baseball hat with a white logo and possibly the word "Royalty" on it

sunglasses and a dark mask.

The third suspect was wearing