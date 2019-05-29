

CTV London





Woodstock police have released a series of photos of a robbery suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

The incident happened at the Esso Gas Station at Norwich Avenue and Parkinson Road around 5 a.m. last Thursday.

The suspect is described as male, 6’ tall, with a thin build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a mask, gloves, baggy sweater with white lettering on the front described as the letters “CH,” dark pants and black shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS.