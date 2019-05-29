Featured
Photos released in Woodstock gas station robbery
A series of photos released by the Woodstock Police Services shows a suspect sought in a gas station robbery on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 4:32PM EDT
Woodstock police have released a series of photos of a robbery suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify him.
The incident happened at the Esso Gas Station at Norwich Avenue and Parkinson Road around 5 a.m. last Thursday.
The suspect is described as male, 6’ tall, with a thin build.
At the time of the incident he was wearing a mask, gloves, baggy sweater with white lettering on the front described as the letters “CH,” dark pants and black shoes with red soles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS.