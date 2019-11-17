LONDON, Ont. -- A London girl who lost her battle with cancer was remembered in a video the Toronto Maple Leafs posted on Twitter Saturday.

The video was part of the campaign #HockeyFightsCancer and featured Leafs star Mitch Marner. Marner talks about meeting Hayden Foulon, who died last month at the age of seven.

“As soon as we walked in, her smile lit up the room,” he says in the video.

He recalls seeing Hayden at a couple of games, waiting for him. “I got to give her a hug before the game and that’s something I will always cherish, for sure."

Marner says Hayden was his team’s good luck charm and he enjoyed keeping in touch with her family and making her smile. “Watching us play makes them happy and makes them forget about everything else that is going on in their life.”

Hayden’s mother Lindsay tells CTV News watching the video Saturday night was heart-warming. “We were so excited to see the amazing tribute video that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner did together to honour our sweet Hayden,” she says.

“A campaign like Hockey Fights Cancer is so very important for everyone to acknowledge, and it helps raise awareness and lets people fighting the battle not feel so alone."

She says she will never be able to thank Marner and the Maple Leafs enough.

“For six years Hayden lived in and out of hospital walls. Mitch allowed her to be seen, he made her always feel special, and he helped her leave her mark in this world,” Lindsay says.

“We will miss seeing their beautiful friendship grow, but what a privilege it was to see their smiles every time they were together. She is with him always. He was her hero.”

The video has more than 64,000 views.

You can watch the video here: https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs/status/1195854188418392067