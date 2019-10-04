WINGHAM, Ont. - An Owen Sound man who killed a dog during a botched break-in has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars.

Twenty-four-year-old Wyatt Sturgeon pleaded guilty to killing 'Gus' with an axe after breaking in to Candace and Martin Dean’s home in Owen Sound on May 1, 2019.

The violent death of the 13-year-old Labrador retriever made national headlines due it’s random and graphic nature.

Sturgeon pleaded guilty to four charges, including assault and willfully causing unneccsary pain and suffering to an animal.

Along with his 16-month sentence, Sturgeon faces a lifetime ban on owning pets and a 10-year ban on owning a weapon.