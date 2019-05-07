Featured
Man accused in dog death to make court appearance
Candace Dean's black lab Gus is seen in this image. (Candace Dean)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 12:42PM EDT
A 23-year-old Owen Sound man charged with animal cruelty following the death of a family pet during a botched break-in, will appear before a judge Wednesday.
Wyatt Sturgeon is charged with break and enter, carrying a weapon to commit an offence and cruelty to animals following a break in at Candace and Martin Dean’s house in Owen Sound last Wednesday.
During the break-in, the Deans' 13 -year-old Labrador retriever, Gus, was severely injured and later had to be put down.
It was determined Gus was hit by an axe during the break-in.
The Deans say they will be watching the case closely, and want a severe punishment for whoever broke into their home and attacked Gus.