

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 23-year-old Owen Sound man charged with animal cruelty following the death of a family pet during a botched break-in, will appear before a judge Wednesday.

Wyatt Sturgeon is charged with break and enter, carrying a weapon to commit an offence and cruelty to animals following a break in at Candace and Martin Dean’s house in Owen Sound last Wednesday.

During the break-in, the Deans' 13 -year-old Labrador retriever, Gus, was severely injured and later had to be put down.

It was determined Gus was hit by an axe during the break-in.

The Deans say they will be watching the case closely, and want a severe punishment for whoever broke into their home and attacked Gus.