

CTV London





Police in Owen Sound have charged a 23-year-old man after a dog died of injuries it allegedly suffered during a break-in.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a west-end home around 7 p.m. Wednesday when a resident reported they found their home broken into and blood inside.

According to police, a dog belonging to the homeowner was found suffering from severe wounds caused by blows to its head and body.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian where it later succumbed to its injuries.

Shortly afterward, police say they received a call about an injured male at another west-end residence, and were able to determine he was responsible for the break and enter and the attack on the dog inside.

The male was apprehended and taken to hospital for treatment.

He is being held in custody and has been charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and cruelty to an animal.

Investigators say there is no known connection between the suspect and the home that was broken into.

An investigation into the incident continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.cstip.ca.