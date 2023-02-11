Man went looking for possible victims of London, Ont. motel fire

Fire caused extensive damage to the Super 7 Motel in south London on Saturday.

Neil Auld was staying in one of the units just a few doors away from where the fire started and tried to enter despite smoke and flames.

“The owner came by and we kicked down the door. I went in…I crawled in,” he explained.

Auld said he called out to see if anyone responded, “I couldn’t see anybody. I yelled and then the flames were too hot and the smoke was too thick. I backed up a bit.”

Auld and the owner tried to use a fire extinguisher but the flames continued to intensify.

Emergency responders arrived minutes later, coming on scene at about 12:30 p.m.

Police and fire quickly established that no one was inside the affected units and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The motel is located at 697 Wellington Rd., just north of Commissioners Road East.

District Chief Scott Turnbull said 12 of the 43 units were impacted by the fire with flames travelling through the roof structure.

“Based on the age [of] this structure, it’s pretty much an open attic space above, which left room for the flames to move through it,” he said.

Turnbull said the roof covering also caused some challenges, and told CTV News London, “It had a steel roof on it kind of held the heat in.”

Crews had to cut through the metal to pour water into the roof structure but managed to get the blaze contained just before 2 p.m.

Fire officials said the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is being contacted due to the extent of the damage, which is expected to be valued at over $500,000.

In the meantime, both London fire and London police are conducting their own investigations.

Most of the occupants of the motel will be able to return to their rooms. Fire officials said police established that 13 residents were in the 12 damaged units and steps are being taken to ensure they have a place to stay.

Wellington Road was closed in both directions between Wilkins Street and Southdale Road East but has since re-opened.