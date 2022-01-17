Man threatens staff at Sarnia, Ont. hospital with fake gun

People were forced to take cover as Bluewater Health staff were threatened with a replica handgun early Monday.

According to Sarnia police, a male suspect who appeared to be agitated and possibly on drugs entered the hospital's Emergency Department shortly after 12:50 a.m.

He reportedly began to argue with staff, but when security responded he ran back out through the main doors.

Security followed to ensure he had left the area, at which point police say he pulled what appeared to be a handgun and began pointing it at staff and lunging toward them.

As staff ran back inside to take cover, the suspect reportedly followed, pointing the firearm and making threats in the emergency room area, causing people to take cover.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after the male left the hospital and were able to quickly locate him beside a building in the 200 block of Durand Street.

What appeared to be a handgun was spotted on the ground near the suspect, and officers were able to arrest the man without incident.

Police say 37 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a BB gun replica were located.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 22-year-old Sarnia man is now facing charges including:

four counts of assault with a weapon

four counts of use of a weapon while committing an offence

four counts of pointing a firearm

four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

four counts of breach of probation

two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.