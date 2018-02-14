

London police say a Tim Hortons worker suffered minor injuries after she tried to stop a man from stealing from a charity donation box.

According to police, a 27-year-old man ordered a coffee at the outlet at 841 Wharncliffe Road South Tuesday.

Witnesses told police the man opened the Tim Horton’s Children’s Foundation donation box and put some cash into his coat pocket.

The suspect tried to flee the store but was stopped by an employee and another restaurant patron.

The suspect uttered threats and threw his hot coffee at the woman, hitting her in the chest.

The man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, theft under $5000, and uttering threats.

He will appear in court Feb. 26.