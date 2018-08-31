

A 32-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving rolled over north of Parkhill early Friday morning.

Emergency crews attended the scene of the rollover around 6:30 a.m. on Grand Bend Road south of McGillivray Drive.

The man had to be extracted from the rolled vehicle.

Grand Bend Road is closed between McGillivray Drive and West Corner Drive while police conduct an investigation.