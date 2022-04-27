Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Almost four years after a violent confrontation in downtown London, Ont., a 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

James Mackie entered the plea this morning and was sentenced within minutes.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that Mackie got into an altercation at the intersection of Talbot Street and King Street with a man who was 26-years-old at the time.

The victim was kicked and received a serious head injury that put him into a coma for a period of time in hospital.

The man told the court that he still suffers from the attack, which took place in the early morning hours of October 7, 2018.

Before being sentenced, Mackie told the court he was sorry for what happened that night.

He was given a two year conditional sentence with one year being served under house arrest and the other with a curfew.

Mackie was also given two years probation.