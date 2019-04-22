

CTV London





A London man has lost his licence and is facing charges after police say he passed out in a pickup truck in an intersection in St. Thomas.

Police were called to Talbot Street and Ross Street about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday about a man behind the steering wheel unconscious.

Police say the man was determined to be under the influence of drugs and say they found purple fentanyl in the centre console of the truck.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for being impaired by drug and charged with possession of drugs. He received a three day driver’s licence suspension.