Man killed in riding lawnmower rollover east of Listowel
CTV London
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 3:04PM EDT
Wellington County OPP responded to a 911 call on Concession Road 6 in Moorefield, east of Listowel.
The call came in around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.
A male had been using a riding lawnmower when it rolled over on him at a steep embankment of a ditch.
Initially, reports indicated that he had sustained ‘grievous injuries,’ police said in a statement.
After fire and paramedic services arrived, he was pronounced dead.
He was identified as Stanley Arthur Elliott, 51.
Police said foul play was not suspected.