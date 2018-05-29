

A 43-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped in a machine in Woodstock.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday at Oxford Metal Cleaning on Houser's Lane.

Woodstock Fire Department spent 50 minutes cutting him free.

Ornge Air Ambulance was called and transported the man to a nearby trauma centre.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating.