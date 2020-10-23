LONDON, ONT -- The London police Emergency Response Unit assisted St. Thomas police in dealing with a man in distress who had a firearm.

Thursday evening St. Thomas police were called to a residence in south-west St. Thomas for a reported man in distress with a firearm.

The London police Emergency Response Unit attended the scene to assist in the call.

After several hours of negotiations the man eventually was arrested with incident.

Police did recover a firearm from the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.