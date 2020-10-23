Advertisement
Man in distress with firearm successfully talked down by police
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 6:26AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- The London police Emergency Response Unit assisted St. Thomas police in dealing with a man in distress who had a firearm.
Thursday evening St. Thomas police were called to a residence in south-west St. Thomas for a reported man in distress with a firearm.
The London police Emergency Response Unit attended the scene to assist in the call.
After several hours of negotiations the man eventually was arrested with incident.
Police did recover a firearm from the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident.