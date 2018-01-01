

CTV London





A SouthWest Oxford man has died in a snowmobile crash near Otterville.

Oxford emergency services and the Otterville fire department were called to a wooded area along Baseline Road about 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Police say a 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 51-year-old Todd Smith.

Baseline Road was closed between New Road and Wendy’s Road.

Neighbours tell CTV news the crash happened when the machine hit an icy pond and caught fire.

OPP are also investigating another fatal snowmobile crash in Wallaceburg.

As the frigid weather continues, OPP are reminding all riders to plan ahead whenever operating a snowmobile.

Safety planning, requirements and riding information can be found at the Ministry of Transportation, website and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs' site.