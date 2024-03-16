Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.

One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning, first responders were called to Aldersbrook Road between Hawthorne Road and Ranchwood Crescent for reports of a motorcycle striking a tree.

The investigation has been handed over to the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit, and Aldersbrook Road was closed until approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday when it was reopened.

Plastic pieces of the motorcycle were scattered all around the front lawn of the home and damage was visible to the tree which was struck.

The owner of the home where the bike sat in front of submitted a photo of the motorcycle lying on its side on the sidewalk.

Another resident walking by told CTV News London it isn’t surprising the crash occurred as motorcycles consistently travel at high rates of speed along Aldersbrook Road.

A motorcycle lies on the sidewalk on Aldersbrook Road in London, Ont. after a fatal crash on March 16, 2024. (Source: Submitted)