A South Bruce Peninsula man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman.

Ralph Henry Rudowski, 60, was arrested after the body of Janice West was located at a residence on Division Street in Wiarton Thursday.

OPP Bruce Peninsula Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services are at a second home on Division Street continuing the investgiation.

Rudowski was remanded in custody Sunday and will appear in court Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Bruce Peninsula OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.