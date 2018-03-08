Featured
Woman's death in Wiarton is suspicious: OPP
File
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 1:09PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 9, 2018 6:14PM EST
OPP say a woman's death in Wiarton has been ruled as suspicious.
Police were called to a residence on Division Street Wednesday and found a deceased 61-year-old woman.
Following a port-mortem exam, police are calling her death suspicious.
Anyone with information that might help with this investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.