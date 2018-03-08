

CTV London





OPP say a woman's death in Wiarton has been ruled as suspicious.

Police were called to a residence on Division Street Wednesday and found a deceased 61-year-old woman.

Following a port-mortem exam, police are calling her death suspicious.

Anyone with information that might help with this investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.