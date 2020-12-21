LONDON, ONT. -- Haldimand County OPP have laid impaired driving charges against a 62-year-old man after they say he collided with a wooden road closure barricade.

At 12:42 p.m. Sunday OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 at Fifth Line in Caledonia.

They say a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 6 collided with a wooden road closure barricade sign and went past two OPP cruisers before continuing eastbound on Fifth Line.

When officers approached the driver they noticed signs of impairment and he was arrested. The individual had their driver's licence suspended for a minimum of 90 days and vehicle impounded.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date.