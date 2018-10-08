

CTV London





London police are investigating a serious assault that has left one man with life threatening injuries.

Police say on Sunday about 1:15 a.m. an argument started between two men in the area of Talbot Street and King Street.

They say the altercation turned physical, resulting in a 26-year-old man from London sustaining life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

James Andrew Mackie, 28, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault.